City sets Juneteenth sanitation schedule

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta municipal offices will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
The city sanitation division will not pick up any garbage on June 20, city officials said in a statement. Residents who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place all their garbage (green garbage cans), yard waste and junk items at the curbside by 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, for collection, city officials said.
The sanitation division will service both Monday and Tuesday routes Tuesday, June 21.
The city public works department appreciates residents cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes with more than 7,000 customers Tuesday, city officials said.
Residents may call the public works department at (229) 259-3590 for more information.
