VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be closed Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday.
The sanitation division will collect residential garbage only Friday, April 2, city officials said in a statement.
Sanitation customers who normally have their sanitation collected Fridays should place their bulk items and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. Monday, April 5, for both Friday and Monday pickups, city officials said.
The city public works department "appreciates citizens' cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes — over 7,000 customers — on Monday," city officials said. "Since special pickups use additional vehicles and manpower, citizens are urged to minimize any calls for special pickup requests for the adjusted Good Friday schedule."
Residents are encouraged to utilize the recycling drop sites during the holiday weekend. Drop sites are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are located at:
– Five Points Shopping Center.
– City lot, 1025 W. Hill Ave.
– City lot at the corner of South Lee Street and East Savannah Avenue.
City officials remind residents to be sure to break down any cardboard and wash out all glass and plastic containers before drop-off.
Call (229) 259-3590 for more information or visit www.valdostacity.com/residential-sanitation-services.
