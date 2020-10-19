VALDOSTA – Parents of students in grades kindergarten through eighth who wish to return their children to the traditional, face-to-face model will need to email their child’s school between Monday, Oct. 19, and Friday, Oct. 23.
Students will return to traditional, face-to-face instruction Tuesday, Nov. 3, Valdosta City Schools officials said in a statement.
Parent or guardian must send an email to the contact listed below for their child’s school.
• J.L. Lomax Elementary, 1450 Howell Road: Contact Regina Kimbrough, rkimbrough@gocats.org.
• Pinevale Elementary, 930 Lake Park Road: Contact Danita Boyd, dboyd@gocats.org.
• Sallas Mahone Elementary, 3686 Lake Laurie Drive: Contact Dr. Artrice Haugabrook, ahaugabrook@gocats.org
• S.L. Mason Elementary, 821 W. Gordon St. Note: Parents will receive a Google survey by email from their child’s teacher.
• W.G. Nunn Elementary, 1610 Lakeland Ave.: Contact Travis Lewis, travis.lewis@gocats.org.
• J.L. Newbern Middle, 2015 E. Park Ave.: Contact: Lynsei Love, sixth-grade girls and eighth grade, lynsei.love@gocats.org.
• J.L. Newbern Middle: Contact Jarrett Northcutt, sixth-grade boys and seventh grade, jarrett.northcutt@gocats.org.
• Valdosta Middle, 110 Burton Ave.: Contact Thomas Gay, seventh-grade, eighth-grade teams 8-2 & 8-3, tgay@gocats.org.
• Valdosta Middle 110 Burton Ave.: Contact Tara Walker, sixth-grade, eighth-grade teams 8-1 & STEM, twalker@gocats.org.
• Horne Learning Center, 930 Old Statenville Road: Contact Yolanda Fedd, yolanda.fedd@gocats.org.
• VECA, 1605 Azalea Drive: Contact Melanie Drayton, mdrayton@gocats.org.
Visit https://bit.ly/3dOvhSh to download a copy of the Valdosta Virtual Handbook for more information.
