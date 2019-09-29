City seeks Christmas floats

VALDOSTA – The city is accepting applications for floats for its upcoming “Christmas on Main Street” parade.
The Greater Valdosta Community Christmas parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and is sponsored by the City of Valdosta and the Ossipe Temple.
It will travel from Woodrow Wilson Drive and head south on North Patterson Street and will end downtown, organizers said.
Rachel Thrasher, Valdosta Main Street program coordinator, encourages more floats be entered this year.
“This annual tradition is something we all look forward to and serves as a way to not only celebrate the season but to also celebrate each other and the wonderful community we all love,” she said.
Main Street requires entries be decorated in a holiday or the parade theme. The agency encourages decorative lighting.
The floats will be judged on overall appearance, special effects, creativity/workmanship and use of theme.
Participants cannot dress as Santa Claus, according to organizers.
The fee for floats is $50 for the first entry and increases by $10 for each additional vehicle up to four if they are represented by the same brand or logo, organizers said.
The deadline is Nov. 22. There is a $25 late fee.
Applications can be located online at valdostamainstreet.com and mailed to the Ossipe Temple No. 65, P.O. Box 874, Valdosta, 31603.
They can also be taken to the Main Street office in the Valdosta City Hall Annex.
Call (229) 259-3577, or email rthrasher@valdostacity.com, for more information.
