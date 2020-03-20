City schools unable to offer online learning

VALDOSTA – While Valdosta City Schools have closed during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the school system is unable to offer online learning options and/or direct educational services to the general student population, school officials said.
"At this time, we cannot ensure all students and staff will have equal or equitable access to home internet connection, an online learning system, and/or devices to access full online learning options," school officials said. "In addition, unfortunately, our district does not have an online learning system to effectively provide instruction and one-on-one support for students with disabilities."
School officials urge parents and the community to "encourage students to stay engaged in learning during the school closure. Students can read every day and access VCS Home Learning Resources http://bit.ly/VCSHome."
Free educational resources, updates and suggestions for home learning are posted on the website.
