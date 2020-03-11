VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools plans to reopen Thursday, March 12, after closing Wednesday due to a COVID-19 possibility.
According to a statement released late Tuesday night by Valdosta City Schools, a student teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary School had indirect contact with family members who may have been exposed to COVID-19. While neither the student teacher or family have shown symptoms, they have decided to self-quarantine for the next two weeks.
Based on the information provided, public health officials stated the student teacher “has an extremely low risk of any significant exposure to the coronavirus.”
The school system didn't want to take any chances and decided to close schools Wednesday to allow staff to clean and sanitize affected schools and buses as a preventive measure.
“The health and safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep our community informed via our school district website, social media sites and our all-call system. Our response will adhere to the guidelines and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Georgia Department of Public Health,” according to a statement from Valdosta City Schools.
Receiving guidance from health officials, Valdosta City Schools' custodial staff did a deep cleaning of the schools and buses all day Wednesday.
According to Valdosta City Schools, this is a type of cleaning that already takes place during Christmas break and summer vacation.
“We have to always keep our schools clean; we have a lot of people coming in and out,” Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said. “This is a little more intense cleaning because of where we are with the coronavirus but we always disinfect our schools.”
Jennifer Steedley, director of public relations, said COVID-19 is so new and a scary word to people.
“We don't want people to be scared,” Steedley said. “We are doing everything we can to protect staff and students.”
Valdosta City Schools website, gocats.org, already has a page regarding the symptoms of COVID-19 and what people should do if concerned they may have come in contact with the virus.
Lowndes County Schools and Valdosta State University both confirmed they've had no incidents and are continuing to operate as usual.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
