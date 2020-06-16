VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education teaching and learning committee will meet 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the superintendent's office, 1204 Williams St. Anyone wishing to view the meeting live on FaceBook may do so through the VCS live Facebook page.
City schools teaching/learning committee meets
