VALDOSTA – While the Valdosta Board of Education unanimously approved a few financial items, such as painting Newbern Middle School, board members spent most of the meeting this week discussing topics ranging from uniforms, graduation requirements and fighting.
The city school board also seeks parental input on some of these issues.
Valdosta Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason had previously said he had been considering overlooking the school uniform requirement for the coming school year because he was uncertain stores could meet the demand.
However, after speaking with retailers, he said stores would have the inventory. Some parents had also mentioned that, for them, uniforms were the cheaper option and considering the current economic climate would save them money.
No decision has been made on uniforms for the 2020-21 school year.
Valdosta City Schools has sent a survey to parents asking about uniforms and school reopening. School officials plan to present survey findings data at a future meeting.
The survey can be found on the Valdosta City Schools Facebook page.
Graduation requirements came before the board. As the policy stands, students can graduate early if all requirements are met but they will be unable to attend social events, such as prom, as they are no long enrolled with Valdosta City Schools.
The fighting policy was also discussed. The way it is written, a high school student is sent to alternative school after one fight and middle school students are sent after two.
Board member Warren Lee was appointed head of a committee to evaluate the fighting policy so any changes could be put in place before the next school year.
Valdosta City Schools plans to continue to livestreaming all meetings and the agendas can be found at gocats.org.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.