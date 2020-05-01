VALDOSTA – J.L. Lomax, Pinevale, Sallas Mahone, S.L. Mason and W.G. Nunn elementary schools will offer packet pick-up for preK registration and then another day to bring those completed packets and documentation back to finalize the registration process, school officials said in a statement.
Here is information for each school:
S.L. Mason Elementary School
• Packet Pick-Up: 8-10 a.m., 1-3 p.m. Monday, May 4.
• Registration for last names beginning (A-M): 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, May 13.
• Registration for last names beginning (N-Z): 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, May 14.
W.G. Nunn Elementary School
• Packet Pick-Up: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.
• Registration for last names beginning (A-M): 1-4 p.m. Monday, May 11.
• Registration for last names beginning (N-Z): 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
J.L. Lomax Elementary School
• Packet Pick-Up: 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, May 6.
• Registration for last names beginning (A-M): 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, May 19.
• Registration for last names beginning (N-Z): 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, May 20.
Pinevale Elementary School
• Packet Pick-Up: 9 a.m.-noon Friday, May 8.
• Registration: 9 a.m.-noon Friday, May 15. School officials don’t anticipate needing an additional day due to only one class.
Sallas Mahone Elementary School
• Packet Pick-Up: 11 a.m.-noon Monday, May 11, and 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, May 14.
• Registration: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
School officials ask parents to remain in their vehicles during the packet pick up and drop off. The school staff will hand out the packets on the day of pick-up. On the day the registration actually is taken, school staff will retrieve the packets and documentation from the car window, make copies of documentation and return the original documentation back to the parents.
On the day of actual registration, parents should bring documentation along with the completed packet, including:
• Certified/official birth certificate of the child.
• Copy of child’s Social Security card or signed waiver.
• Shot record on Georgia certificate of immunization (Form 3231).
• Certificate of eye, ear, dental and nutrition examination (Form 3300) Records may be obtained at the Health Department.
• Proof of residence within the school district: Minimum of two current documents from this list is required for all students: Current utility bill with parent’s name and address (must be one form of proof); rental agreement with parent’s name, address and children living in the home; mortgage payment book with parent’s name and address
School officials emphasize this schedule is for preK registration only. Not kindergarten registration; that information will be released at a later date, school officials said.
