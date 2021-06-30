City schools revise school return plans

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools is already preparing to welcome everyone back to school for the 2021-22 academic year.
We have updated the Back to School page on the gocats.org website with everything families need to know about the upcoming school year, school officials said in a statement.
"On this page, you will find open house dates and times, important dates to remember for VHS freshman orientation, middle school locker and ID days, along with school supply lists and other important information," school officials said. "Please also see the revised plan for returning to school in August."
For more information, contact a student's school directly or call the district office, (229) 333-8500.
