VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools disciplinary committee reviewed the policy against fighting this week.
Warren Lee, disciplinary committee chairman, brought up the current handbook rules regarding fighting with schools and how it relates to self-defense. He said he has seen incidents of individuals being attacked and wanted to be clear on how these situations are currently handled.
The current code in the Valdosta City Schools handbook regarding fighting states that “two or more persons mutually participating in the use of force or physical violence that requires physical restraint (pushing, shoving or minor confrontations are excluded). When clearly evident that one person acted only in self-defense, action taken will be left to the discretion of the principal.”
For middle school students, the first offense results in two days of suspension, behavior contract and parent conference prior to returning to school.
On the second offense, there is a four-day suspension, parental contact and recommendation for alternative school.
For high schoolers, parents are contacted and alternative school is recommended.
Alternative school can also involve a tribunal hearing. High school students will be suspended up to 10 days pending the outcome of the hearing.
Fighting is broken into three levels: fighting with no injury, fighting with minor or moderate injuries and fighting with severe injuries/three or more fights in the same school year.
Lee's concern lies in the zero tolerance policy at the high school level. He presented the possibility of introducing a second chance to students during the meeting with the board and administrators from J.L. Newbern, Valdosta Middle School, VECA and Valdosta High School.
“We don't want to encourage fighting,” Lee said. “I'd like to see us have something in place where we are giving kids the chance to correct the act before sending them to alternative school.”
Stacy Bush, fellow board member, echoed similar beliefs, asking if there would be a possibility of implementing a model similar to Georgia's first offender act.
The board expressed further concerns about students going to alternative school but never returning to their regular school.
Dr. Janice Richardson, Valdosta High School principal, said she would gather data to present at the next meeting, but added the rate of students sent to alternative school has decreased under her leadership.
“A child should prove they earned their way back,” Richardson said. “Some of them get over there and want to stay so we don't force them back.”
While she did not have exact numbers at the meeting, she estimated there were more than 300 VHS students at alternative school and that number is now averaging closer to 130.
Richardson and other school administrators shared the extensive procedures for dealing with a fight, including getting witness accounts, searching social media and watching video footage trying to ascertain how the fight began, if one student was acting in self-defense or if there was previous arguing or bullying.
After the meeting concluded, Valdosta School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason met with administrators to further discuss the issue.
Cason said this is the last code to be updated in the student handbook and a decision will hopefully be made by the end of the month.
The next regular Valdosta Board of Education meeting will be 7 p.m., July 14. All board meetings are live-streamed on Valdosta City Schools Facebook page.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
