VALDOSTA – The public and the majority of the Valdosta Board of Education failed to attend a city schools public forum Thursday evening.
However, former Valdosta High School head football coach Alan Rodemaker and his attorney, Sam Dennis, attended the forum which otherwise had mostly school system employees in the audience.
Neither Rodemaker nor Dennis made a comment during the forum and most items scheduled for discussion were not reviewed due to lack of public attendance.
However, the proposed dual-enrollment caps was one topic heavily discussed during the meeting.
Valdosta School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said legislators have said dual enrollment has cost the state more money than anticipated so it plans to make changes to the program.
If approved, the number of college credits a student can earn while in high school while being dual enrolled would be capped at 30 credit hours for semester courses and 45 credit hours for quarter courses.
This would have an enormous impact on Valdosta Early College Academy, better known as VECA, and Valdosta High School students.
“Right now, we have students who can earn 60 or more credit hours at VECA and the high school,” Cason said. “If they cap the number of credits, then that child could not earn an associate's degree prior to leaving high school. The intent of an early college or dual-enrollment program was to ensure a child could earn as many college credits as possible, which saves the parents a ton of money.”
Legislators state the cap would save the state between $15 million and $17 million if passed. Students would still be able to take AP or IB classes to obtain college hours and more college credit hours can be taken should someone other than the state pick up the costs.
Valdosta school board member Kelly Wilson attended the forum and said she had visited the Capitol to lobby on behalf of the early college academy.
Wilson, whose own children have benefited from the dual-enrollment program, said she hopes a provision will be added allowing early colleges to exist without being capped.
“What happens is, especially at VECA, students won't have access to AP or IB like students at the high school would. There's probably eight or 10 other early college academies in the state if they could scoop them out that would be fantastic,” Wilson said. “I understand why the state is doing it because people have abused it. Children have taken classes and failed and taken another one and failed and that's just money down the drain.”
Legislators seem eager to help with the early college academies, according to Wilson, and Cason said the city hopes to know something soon.
“It's something we are watching very closely,” Cason said. “If you know your legislators, you can reach out to them.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
