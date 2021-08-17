VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools reviewed its COVID-19 protocols Tuesday evening but made no changes.
Last week, the school system reported 55 positive student cases, 12 positive teacher cases and 234 students and teachers in quarantine.
At the Tuesday meeting, VCS Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason presented options to the board that could result in fewer quarantines, but given current COVID numbers no changes were made. The board will discuss guidelines at its next meeting.
Cason said the school system will continue to follow CDC guidelines.
A previous report that changes were made to the guidelines was in error.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.