VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported eight students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released this week.

Meanwhile, 20 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.

With 8,246 students systemwide, 0.10% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 0.24% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.

Within the system’s 1,195 employees, three COVID-19 cases, or 0.25%, were reported and no employees are quarantined due to possible exposure.

The next system update is scheduled for release Nov. 15.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you