VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported 25 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released Monday.
Meanwhile, 168 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
With 8,320 students systemwide, .30% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 2.02% of the student population is in quarantine.
Valdosta City Schools reports that 889 students are currently enrolled in virtual learning.
Within the system’s 1,137 employees, seven COVID-19 cases, or .62%, were reported and five employees, or .44%, are quarantined due to possible exposure.
The next system update will be released Sept 27.
