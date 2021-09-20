VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported 25 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released Monday.

Meanwhile, 168 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.

With 8,320 students systemwide, .30% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 2.02% of the student population is in quarantine.

Valdosta City Schools reports that 889 students are currently enrolled in virtual learning.

Within the system’s 1,137 employees, seven COVID-19 cases, or .62%, were reported and five employees, or .44%, are quarantined due to possible exposure.

The next system update will be released Sept 27.

