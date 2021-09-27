VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported 13 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released Monday.
Meanwhile, 53 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
With 8,322 students systemwide, .16% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; .64% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.
Valdosta City Schools reports that 878 students are currently enrolled in virtual learning.
Within the system’s 1,195 employees, three COVID-19 cases, or .25%, were reported and five employees, or .42%, are quarantined due to possible exposure.
The next system update will be released Oct. 4.
