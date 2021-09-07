VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported 81 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 365 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
With 8,286 students systemwide, .98% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 4.41% of the student population is in quarantine.
Valdosta City School reports that 823 students are currently enrolled in virtual learning.
Within the system’s 1,137 employees, 12 COVID-19 cases, or 1.06%, were reported and 17 employees, or 1.50%, are quarantined due to possible exposure.
The next system update will be released Sept 13.
