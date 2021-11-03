City schools report under 10 virus cases

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported six students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released this week.
Meanwhile, 34 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
With 8,252 students systemwide, 0.07% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 0.41% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.
Within the system’s 1,195 employees, three COVID-19 cases, or 0.23%, were reported and two employees are quarantined due to possible exposure.
The next system update is scheduled for release Nov. 8.
