City schools report under 10 virus cases

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported five students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released this week.

Meanwhile, 14 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.

With 8,255 students systemwide, 0.06% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 0.17% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.

Within the system’s 1,195 employees, two COVID-19 cases, or 0.17%, were reported and no employees are quarantined due to possible exposure.

The next system update will be released Nov. 1.

