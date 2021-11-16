City schools report two virus cases

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported two students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released this week.

Meanwhile, four students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.

With 8,245 students systemwide, 0.02% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 0.05% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.

Within the system’s 1,195 employees, no COVID-19 cases were reported and no employees are quarantined due to possible exposure.

During the week of Nov. 22-26, all city schools and offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holidays. 

The next system update is scheduled for release Nov. 29  that reflects Saturday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 26.

