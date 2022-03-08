City schools report one positive virus case

Valdosta City Schools | Jennifer SteedleyValdosta City Schools will post regular, weekly updates of COVID-19 data. The graphic below reflects all COVID-19 data that was reported to us as of Friday, March 4, 2022.

 Jennifer Steedley

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported one student has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released this week.

Meanwhile, seven students in the school system are quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.

With 8,189 students systemwide, 0.01% have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 0.09% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.

Within the system’s 1,195 employees, no COVID-19 cases were reported. There is one employee or quarantines due to possible exposure.

Valdosta City Schools releases regular, weekly updates of COVID-19 data.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you