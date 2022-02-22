City schools report about a dozen virus cases

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported eight students and five employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released this week.
Meanwhile, 25 students in the school system are quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
With 8,195 students systemwide, 0.10% have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 0.31% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.
Within the system’s 1,195 employees, five COVID-19 cases were reported and one employee is quarantined due to possible exposure.
Valdosta City Schools releases regular, weekly updates of COVID-19 data.
