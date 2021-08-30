City schools report 400-plus quarantined students

Submitted by Valdosta City SchoolsThe graphic reflects all COVID-19 data that was reported to us from Saturday, August 21 through Friday, August 27. 

 Jennifer Steedley

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported 90 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released Monday. 

Meanwhile, 424 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.

With 8,220 students systemwide, 1.09% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 5.16% of the student population is in quarantine.

Within the system’s 1,137 employees, eight COVID-19 cases, or .70%, were reported and 23 employees, or 2.02%, are quarantined due to possible exposure.

The next system update will be released Sept 6.

