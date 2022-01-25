City schools report 200-plus virus cases

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported 150 students and 35 employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released this week.
Meanwhile, 184 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
With 8,170 students systemwide, 1.84% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 2.25% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.
Within the system’s 1,195 employees, 35 COVID-19 cases were reported and 16 employees are quarantined due to possible exposure.
Valdosta City Schools releases regular, weekly updates of COVID-19 data.
