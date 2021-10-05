City schools report 20-plus virus cases

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported 23 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 39 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
With 8,320 students systemwide, 23 or .28% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; .49% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.
Valdosta City Schools reports that 838 students are currently enrolled in virtual learning.
Within the system’s 1,195 employees, one COVID-19 case, or .09%, were reported and two employees, or .17%, are quarantined due to possible exposure.
The district will be closed for fall break Friday, Oct. 8, and Monday, Oct. 11, and the next system update will be released Oct. 12.
