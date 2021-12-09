VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported one student and one employee have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released this week.

Meanwhile, six students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.

With 8,223 students systemwide, 0.01% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 0.07% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.

Within the system’s 1,195 employees, one COVID-19 case was reported and no employees are quarantined due to possible exposure.

The next system update is scheduled for release Dec. 13.

