VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported one student and one employee have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released this week.
Meanwhile, six students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
With 8,223 students systemwide, 0.01% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 0.07% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.
Within the system’s 1,195 employees, one COVID-19 case was reported and no employees are quarantined due to possible exposure.
The next system update is scheduled for release Dec. 13.
