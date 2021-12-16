VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported one student and no employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released this week.
Meanwhile, 12 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
With 8,214 students systemwide, 0.01% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 0.15% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.
Within the system’s 1,195 employees, one COVID-19 case was reported and one employee is quarantined due to possible exposure.
Valdosta City Schools will be closed for the Winter Holiday break from Monday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 30. All staff return Monday, Jan. 3, and all students return Wednesday, Jan. 5.
