VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools has released its tentative reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
The system has been making plans for reopening since the initial shutdown of schools earlier in the year and, during meetings and forums, many of the reopening plans have already been discussed. VCS sent out surveys and held forums to receive input from faculty and parents.
The 32-page plan covers every aspect of the reopening and was posted in full on the VCS website Wednesday.
Parents and students may choose from two options: a traditional classroom model and a virtual learning model.
The traditional model would include numerous safety measures. If the school were to shut down again, students would be assigned Chromebooks for at-home digital days. The model is the automatic placement for all enrolled students. Parents need to fill out a form to state if their child will need transportation.
The virtual model will allow students to checkout a Chromebook and complete all work at home. The model does require a parent or other adult serve as a learning coach who facilitates and supports the student. An online commitment will be required. Elementary would have a one-year commitment and all other grades would have a one-semester commitment with an opportunity to withdraw in December.
Valdosta School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason mentioned in a previous forum how masks will be handled and the full details have been included in the plan.
The plan states employees will each be given one cloth face mask to wear. The mask must be worn unless the teacher is teaching. To have one-on-one discussions with students, a mask would be required.
While it is “encouraged” for students to wear a mask, “teachers and/or administrators shall not require students to wear a face cover,” according to the plan.
Parents are encouraged to bring their kids to school versus using buses.
Parents are encouraged to drive their children to school versus using buses. However, plans are in place for students who must ride buses. There will be assigned seating with each student having the same seat buddy throughout the year. Buses will be disinfected daily and the windows will be kept down, weather permitting, according to the plan.
Inside, schools will adhere to a number of safety measures, from limiting visitors to temperature screenings. Lunch will look different in a number of ways with updated safety measures and kindergarten through eighth-grade students will eat lunch in their classrooms – a safety measure that will be reassessed on a monthly basis.
Another frequently mentioned issue is what will happen if a teacher or student tests positive for COVID-19.
If someone shows symptoms, an isolation room will be determined. Parents will be called to pick up their child and all sick staff members and children will be advised to not return to school until they have met the state Department of Public Health criteria to discontinue home isolation. Those who have had “close contact” with an infected individual will be advised to stay home and follow DPH guidelines.
The plan defines “close contact” as “any individual who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before sickness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time patient is isolated.”
All forms and the full reopening plan can be found online at gocats.org.
The next Valdosta Board of Education meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Meetings are streamed via the VCS Facebook page.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.