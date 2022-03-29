City schools recognize young authors

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Board of Education recognized district-level Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition winners.
Dr. Jessica Graves, director of K-12 English language arts curriculum, said, “The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.”
Valdosta City Schools winners are:
Kindergarten: Madesyn Patricia Scurry, S. L. Mason Elementary School.
First Grade: Zipporah Moore, J.L. Lomax Elementary School.
Second Grade: Josiah Spencer, Pinevale Elementary School.
Third Grade: Jayla Strawder, Pinevale Elementary School
Fourth Grade: Addyson Dorsey, S.L. Mason Elementary School.
Fifth Grade: Grant Anderson, S.L. Mason Elementary School.
Sixth Grade: Fletcher Hall, Valdosta Early College Academy.
Seventh Grade: Rosselyn Peralta Rayon, Valdosta Early College Academy.
Eighth Grade: No winner.
Ninth Grade: Ada Brown, Valdosta High School.
Tenth Grade: Bryant Miley, Valdosta High School.
Eleventh Grade: Timari Albritton, Valdosta High School.
Twelfth Grade: Oluwatoni Salami, Valdosta High School.
The competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.
