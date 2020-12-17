VALDOSTA — Eight new student COVID-19 cases and four new staff cases have been reported at Valdosta City Schools as of late last week.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,285 students with 2,423 virtual and 5,862 in-person, according to the report.
There are 249 students quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the report released this week by city school officials.
Out of the system’s 1,122 employees, 27 are quarantined for possible exposure.
"Since the beginning of December our district has 443 students and 44 staff members in quarantine. We have 17 students and 10 staff members with positive cases," according to school officials.
Valdosta City Schools announced last week all schools would be going online due to the significant rise in COVID numbers. This virtual-only model took place Dec. 14-17. The students winter break begins Dec. 18.
The next update from the school will be posted Friday, Dec. 18, school officials said, and will reflect data from Dec. 12-18.
Valdosta City Schools will not post updates during its winter break and will resume regular reports Jan. 4.
