VALDOSTA – Valdosta Board of Education approved a modified quarantine plan Tuesday.
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason first presented information on the modified quarantine plan during the Aug. 18 board meeting.
The city reviewed three exemptions to close contact approved by the Department of Public Health.
– Students or staff member will not have to quarantine if they are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, at least 14 days from the vaccination series.
– Individuals who have had COVID-19 in the previous three months and are asymptomatic are not required to quarantine but should continue wearing a mask indoors.
– A pre-K-12 student who is asymptomatic and was three to six feet from a student with confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 in the classroom setting is not required to quarantine, only if, both students were consistently and correctly wearing well-fitted masks at the time of exposure.
“Myself and my staff believe we can ask for this modified quarantine plan because we are mandating masks and feel safer doing so,” Cason said, “I believe if we had not mandated masks I would not be asking for a modified quarantine plan.”
The board had some discussion regarding the plan and the need to change the current plan.
Tyra Howard, board vice chair, said, “If what we are doing is working, I do not understand why we need to modify our plan.”
Cason stressed the importance of students not missing valuable face-to-face instruction if it is not necessary.
Board member Trey Sherwood shared his opinion on the modified quarantine plan based on a personal experience with his daughter who attends Valdosta High.
“I do not see where this modification will jeopardize what we are doing," Sherwood said. "We are just not going to send those home that do not need to be home.”
The modified quarantine plan led to the discussion of the possibility of reviewing the mask mandate in the near future, due to the decreasing virus cases within the school system.
Board member Warren Lee suggested the school system survey teachers and parents regarding the mask mandate.
The vote for the modified quarantine plan was 5-2.
Board members present were Howard, Debra Bell, Kelisa Brown, Lee, Dr. Tad Moseley, Sherwood, and Shumphard. Board Chair Stacy Bush was not present.
Meanwhile, the board approved to amend the Valdosta City Schools COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave days.
Cason recommended the amount of paid sick leave days be extended from five to 10 days.
The COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave allows employees to request off if the employee is subject to quarantine, experiencing symptoms or acting as a caretaker for an individual or child who has to quarantine, or if a facility is closed due to COVID-19.
Finally, the board approved the facilities committee to move forward with necessary financial and design planning for several city school properties.
There was no public participation and the board went into executive session Tuesday. The next Valdosta Board of Education regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Oct. 12, at the central office, 1204 Williams St.
