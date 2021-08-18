VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools is rolling back its millage rate. A move that should have most homeowners paying about the same property taxes as last year, according to school officials.
The decision to approve the millage rate moving from 16.691 to 16.318 came out of the Valdosta Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Aug 17.
Dr. Alvin Hudson, assistant city school superintendent, said the school system can accept the rollback millage rate and still fund its 2021 budget.
“With the rollback rate equates to no tax increase from the Valdosta Board of Education,” Hudson said. “Any tax increase to a property owner will be because of the reassessment of their existing property by the tax accessor but has nothing to do with the Valdosta Board of Education.”
VCS Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason introduced the Georgia Department of Public Health administrative order for public health orders.
“In the order, they are allowing school districts to develop modified quarantine measures,” Cason said. “Because of the current surge I am not recommending that we modify our quarantine guidelines; however, at some point, we may be able to.”
The proposed draft of the modified quarantine plan includes when a student comes in contact with another student who tests positive, the exposed student will not have to quarantine if not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, any student who is vaccinated will not have to quarantine. No action was taken on these measures.
The board also approved the extension of the Valdosta City Schools COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave until Dec. 17.
The Family First Corona Virus Response Act of 2019 required employers to allow employees paid sick leave due to COVID-19-related reasons, which expired December 2020. The board had extended the provision on the act from Jan. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021.
The COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave allows employees to request up to five days off if the employee is subject to quarantine, experiencing symptoms or acting as a caretaker for an individual or child who has to quarantine, or if a facility is closed due to COVID-19.
The board also approved to rescind Policy JCDB: Student Dress Code.
“This dress code policy has been in effect for several years; however, each year we update our dress code in the code of conduct and each year the board adopts the code of conduct therefore it is somewhat redundant to have the same policy in two locations,” Cason said.
Board member Warren Lee suggested adding face masks to the dress code.
“I am not saying make masks mandatory, but when they are needed to implement them in the appropriate way,” Lee said.
There was no public participation and the board went into executive session Tuesday. The next Valdosta Board of Education regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Sept. 14, at the central office, 1204 Williams St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.