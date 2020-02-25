VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will host a community forum 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the gymnasium of Pinevale Elementary School.
School officials urge parents, students and community stakeholders to attend for the opportunity "to participate in open conversation with our superintendent, Dr. (Todd) Cason, and the principals of each of the schools in our district."
"Open communication with our stakeholders is a very important component of my mission for Valdosta City Schools. We want everyone to know we value their input and that we are stronger together," Cason said.
Pinevale Elementary School is located at 930 Lake Park Road.
