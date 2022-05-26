City schools host athletic camps

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will offer opportunities for students this summer, city school officials said in a statement.
4th Annual V-Town Volleyball Kids Camp
Basic volleyball technique, passing, setting, serving and batting camp for any community rising fifth through eighth graders. This year's camp will run from June 1-3 at Valdosta Middle School in the gymnasium for beginning. intermediate, or experienced players. Cost is $100 per player for 3 days or $75 per player for two days. Unable to pay, student sponsorships may be available. Contact Coach Nicole Walker, nicole.walker@gocats.org for more information or visit https://bit.ly/3wLObE6.
Future Wildcat Cheerleader Kiddie Cheer Camp 2022
Valdosta Wildcat Varsity Cheerleaders will host an instructional camp for rising kindergarten through sixth graders. Participants will receive instruction in cheer technique, dance, jumps, and stunts. They will also get a camp T-shirt, mid-morning snacks and a pizza party on the last day. Cost is $65 per student for the three-day camp that will run from 9 a.m.-noon, June 6-8 in the VHS gymnasium. Forms are available from any VHS cheerleader or register online through VHS at https://bit.ly/38iho06. The last day to register to guarantee correct shirt size is May 31.
Valdosta Lady Cats Softball Camp
The Lady Cats Softball Camp is a fundamental camp teaching the skills needed to give student athletes the ability to be ready to play middle school and varsity fastpitch softball. The camp will run 9 a.m.-noon, June 27-30, for girls between the ages of 7-12 years old at the old VHS softball field. Cost is $100 per participant. Read the brochure for more details or to complete the registration form at https://bit.ly/3GjzpHQ.
2022 Lil Cats Wrestling Camp
Experienced and non-experienced pre-K through eighth-grade students interested in learning more about wrestling. This camp runs 9 a.m.-noon, July 6-8, in the VHS wrestling room, enter through the gymnasium entrance. Cost is $50 per wrestler and covers camp activities, daily snacks and T-shirt. More information and registration form can be found at https://bit.ly/38jt42N.
Additional camps are still in the planning phases, visit www.gocats.org for more information.
