VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools cheerleaders cheered and chanted as administration, teachers and staff returned for convocation ceremonies.
Valdosta City Schools held the 2022 convocation ceremony at the old VCS Performing Arts Center earlier this week.
Beth DeLoach, assistant superintendent of student support services, welcomed the district to the ceremony. Dr. Dan Altman, director of federal programs, presented the invocation.
Valdosta High School Naval Jr. ROTC presented the colors accompanied by a saxophone rendition of the national anthem by Travis Kimber, VHS director of bands.
Tyra Howard, Valdosta Board of Education chair, brought the welcome from the board.
Dr. Alvin Hudson, deputy superintendent, introduced Mark Scharenbroich as the keynote speaker.
Scharenbroich is an Emmy award-winning Hall of Fame speaker and author of an award-winning book titled,"Nice Bike — Making Meaningful Connections on the Road of Life." He has spoken in more than 3,500 school districts covering every state and every province of Canada.
Scharenbroich spoke to educators about connecting with students and the importance of saying “nice bike.”
He said nice bike is a metaphor for acknowledging, honoring and connecting.
“When a school community is truly connected, a good school transforms into a school of excellence,” Scharenbroich said.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason closed the program with a district-wide charge.
“On behalf of administration, our parents and teachers, thank you," he said. "Nice bike to each of you. This is going to be an amazing school year because you are here and present in the lives of our children. On Monday, take a few seconds to connect with our students and I promise it will go a long way.”
Following the closing of the program, Dr. David Cole, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning and Jennifer Steedley, director of public relations, presented gifts from VCS supporters.
VCS teachers and staff won cash and prizes including televisions, printers, gift cards, gift baskets, etc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.