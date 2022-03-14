City schools halting virus reports

Jennifer Steedley | Valdosta City SchoolsThe graphic reflects all COVID-19 data that was reported to Valdosta City Schools as of Friday, March 11, 2022.

 Jennifer Steedley

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will no longer post weekly COVID-19 reports after this week.

"Valdosta City Schools is thrilled to report that we have continued to see a decline in COVID positive cases and quarantines," school officials said in a statement. "Because of this, we will no longer post district reports. We thank you for all of your patience, understanding and support throughout the COVID pandemic."

Valdosta City Schools reported no students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released this week.

Meanwhile, six students or 0.07% of the 8,175 students in the school system are quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.

Within the system’s 1,195 employees, no COVID-19 cases were reported. There are no employees quarantined due to possible exposure.

