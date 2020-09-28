VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools' school nutrition program continues serving free meals to all virtual students and students learning in classes under the extended eligibility of the Seamless Summer Option.
The program is an extension of the National School Lunch Program and will run until Dec. 31 or until funds are no longer available, school officials said in a statement.
Breakfast and lunch are available to all enrolled and virtual students in the school system. Students attending school on campus will continue receiving meals as usual. All virtual students who are receiving their education at home are eligible to pick up free meals at any of the designated virtual drive-through sites, school officials said.
Drive-through sites (pick-up times are 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily):
– W.G. Nunn Elementary School, 1610 Lakeland Ave., bus drop-off area.
– S.L. Mason Elementary School, 821 W. Gordon St., parent drop-off area.
– Pinevale Elementary School, 930 Lake Park Road, bus drop-off area.
– Valdosta Middle School, 110 Burton Ave., parent drop-off area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.