City schools end virtual learning

VALDOSTA – Valdosa City Schools' temporary virtual learning option for K-12 students concludes Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Virtual learners will be expected to return to their respective schools for traditional, face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, Oct. 13, school officials said.
"Valdosta City Schools feels that the declining COVID-19 numbers allows for the return of 100% face-to-face learning," school officials said in a statement.
The mask mandate remains in effect for everyone on the campuses and buses of Valdosta City Schools.
The Valdosta Board of Education, Valdosta City Schools and the Georgia Department of Public Health all recognize the importance of in-person learning, school officials said.
Officials encourage parents and guardians with any questions or concerns to reach out to their student's school administration directly.
