Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 6, 2020 @ 4:10 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education discipline committee meets 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Superintendent’s Office, 1204 Williams St., city school officials said in a statement.
