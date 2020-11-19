VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools seeks public input on what the schools are doing well and what challenges the schools and students face.
A planning team representing the school district and the community will use the public input to develop a strategic plan, school officials said in a statement. All survey responses are anonymous.
The survey is being administered by the Georgia School Boards Association. The survey will be live through 11:45 p.m., Nov. 20.
To take the survey, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/valdosta-ce-fy21.
