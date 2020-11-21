City schools change virtual meal sites

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools has seen an increase in students returning to school as face-to-face learners.
However, the school system still has more than 2,500 students learning from home using the virtual learning option, city school officials said in a statement.
Because of the decrease in virtual students, city schools is closing two virtual meal sites. The sites at S.L. Mason Elementary School and Valdosta Middle School close after Friday, Nov. 20.
The sites at Pinevale, 930 Lake Park Road, and W.G. Nunn, 1610 Lakeland Ave., will be closed during the Thanksgiving break but will reopen Monday, Nov. 30, and will remain open until further notice, school officials said.
The bus loading area serves as the pick-up location for both sites. Meals are available 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to students enrolled in Valdosta City Schools.
For more information contact a student's school or the VCS school nutrition program, (229) 333-8509.
