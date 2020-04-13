VALDOSTA – Storms cancelled the Valdosta City Schools Meals on Wheels delivery program Monday, April 13.
The VCS Meals on Wheels Delivery program will resume Thursday, April16, school officials said.
In partnership with Second Harvest of South Georgia, the city school system also has stationary sites available each week day.
Five stationary sites are also available Monday through Friday until further notice: – 11:30 a.m. at S.L. Mason Elementary, 821 W. Gordon St.
– 11:30 a.m. at Ora Lee West Community Center, 611 E. Ann St.
– Noon at Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ, 1515 N. Forrest St.
– 11:30 a.m. at Robert Jenkins Community Center at Hudson Dockett, 807 S. Fry St.
– Noon at Scott Park, 900 Old Statenville Road.
Children can eat free during the closures, school officials said. Meals are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
More information at bit.ly/VCSMeals.
