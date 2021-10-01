City school survey: Keep masks

VALDOSTA – Nearly two to one, people want to continue using masks in Valdosta City Schools, according to the school system's recent mask survey.
Survey results reported 2,112 teachers, staff, students and parents are not in favor of the board relaxing the mask mandate; 1,378 are in favor of relaxing the mask mandate.
Mask survey results were reported earlier in the week during the Valdosta Board of Education called meeting.
The survey asked “Would you be in favor of loosening the mask mandate?” to gauge how comfortable people would be relaxing the mask mandate in the near future – due to the decreasing virus cases reported within the school system.
The survey generated 3,489 respondents including teachers, staff, parents and students.
“We are appreciative the COVID numbers are trending downward and our modified quarantine plan is working fine at this time,” said Dr. Todd Cason, Valdosta City Schools superintendent.
The board adopted a modified quarantine plan in the Sept. 14 meeting.
Valdosta Middle School Principal Mike Samaras presented the board with the school's success plan based on data reports reviewed by school administration, academic coaches and teachers.
Samaras reported the needs of the school and the goals of meeting those needs which include more tutoring, progressive learning communities, using testing as a benchmark and monitoring the needs of the students achievement.
The four main sections of need include improvement in literacy skills, numeracy skills, improvement in academic achievement of lower performing subgroups and closing the performance gap between white, black and students with disabilities and improvement of culture and climate.
Valdosta Middle School teachers and staff recognized the board for its exceptional leadership during the pandemic.
“The teachers asked me to convey our appreciation for the difficult decisions that you all have made the past year and a half," according to the VMS statement. "Through it all, the decisions have been made based on the need of the students and protecting the teachers. We are grateful.”
The board is still developing its strategic plan and is in the final stages of development and updates.
The board approved a resolution to withdraw three projects from the five-year facility plan.
J.L. Lomax and Sallas Mahone elementary schools have heating/ventilation and air-conditioning needs and J.L. Newbern Middle School has roofing concerns.
Cason said Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds will be used to complete the projects.
There was no public participation and the board went into executive session Tuesday. The next Valdosta Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Oct. 12, at the central office, 1204 Williams St.
