City school superintendent contract renewed

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason’s contract has been renewed.
The Valdosta Board of Education personnel committee finalized the superintendent's evaluation in a recent meeting, but no information was offered in the school board regular meeting.
Meanwhile, during the Dec. 14 meeting, Cason reviewed each school's physical safety plan following the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan.
“We feel our schools are extremely safe,” Cason said. “We want to reassure the community that students, teachers and staff are safe both physically and medically.”
Following the physical safety review, Cason presented the board with a petition for reinstatement of the mask policy from the community.
Tyra Howard, board vice chair, said the petition may call for the board to reevaluate the mask mandate in preparation for the return from the Christmas holiday.
Board member Warren Lee suggested each grade level and school be surveyed to report the percentage of students who are wearing masks in classrooms.
“The schools are handing out more masks to students now that parents have the option and we are going to continue to supply students with masks if they ask,” Cason said.
According to school COVID-19 reports, virus cases are continually trending downward with the optional mask mandate, Cason said.
Stacy Bush, District 9 at large school board representative, and Debra Bell, Superward East board representative, were presented with a plaque for the completion of their terms on the school board.
“Mr. Bush and Mrs. Bell are very dedicated to the children of Valdosta City Schools and we thank both of them for their service on the board,” Cason said.
Bush served six years and Bell served 12 years on the city school board. Bush opted not to seek reelection. Bell lost her reelection bid in a runoff this month.
“Thank you for the board and the community for allowing me to serve on the board for 12 years," Bell said. "I have learned so much and it has been a great experience.”
“It has been a pleasure serving on the school board for six years. I am thankful for the advances that have been made in the district,” Bush said.
There was no public participation and the board went into executive session.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the superintendent’s office, 1204 Williams St.
