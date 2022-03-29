VALDOSTA – City school students have shown improvement in math and reading skills.
Dr. Jessica Graves, director of K-12 English language arts curriculum, presented the board with the district’s English language arts update.
“The district’s improvement goal is to increase the percentage of students scoring in the proficient and above proficient proficiency bands across the three-grade spans on the GMAS, ELA, EOG and EOC assessments from 2019 to 2022,” Graves said.
Based on data presented during the March work session of the Valdosta Board of Education, elementary school students went from 24.23% in 2019 to 26.5% in 2022; middle school students went from 29.38% in 2019 to 31.57% in 2022; high school students went from 45.4% in 2019 to 47.04% in 2022.
Here are grade-level improvements, presented by Graves:
Elementary: K-2
– Pinevale Elementary decided to screen its early learners in the most recent screening window. The school has 64% of kindergarten learners at/above benchmark; a 57% increase in students considered at/above benchmark since the initial data screener in August.
– S.L. Mason Elementary screened its early learners in the most recent screening window. The school has 27% of kindergarten learners at/above benchmark; a 17% increase in students considered at/above benchmark since their initial data screener in August.
– Sallas Mahone Elementary screened its early learners in the most recent screening window. The school has 48% of students considered at/above benchmark in kindergarten. The school has 35% of students considered at/above benchmark in grade one; a 36% increase for kindergarten and a 24% increase for grade one in students considered at/above benchmark.
– J.L. Lomax revealed a 13% increase mid-year in students considered at/above benchmark in kindergarten and a 17% increase in students considered at/above benchmark in grade one.
– W.G. Nunn revealed a 19% increase mid-year in students considered at/above benchmark in kindergarten.
Elementary: Grades 3-5
– S.L. Mason grade 4 teachers led the district in students scoring at levels 3 and 4. They are the only grade levels that continue to exceed the district goal of 26.5% of students scoring at levels 3-4.
– J.L. Lomax grade 4 teachers showed a 15% decrease in beginning level learners with a 13% increase in developing learners and a 2% increase in proficient learners.
– Pinevale grade 3 teachers showed an 11% increase in proficient learners and a 14% decrease in beginning level learners. Pinevale grade 5 teachers showed a 6% increase in proficient learners and a 10% decrease in beginning level learners.
– Sallas Mahone grade 4 teachers showed a 12% decrease in beginning level learners with a 9% increase in developing, 3% increase in proficient and 1% increase in distinguished. The data signals that students are receiving instruction at the appropriate level of challenge.
– W.G. Nunn grade 5 teachers showed a 12% decrease in beginning level learners with a 7% increase in developing learners and a 5% increase in proficient learners. The data signals that students are receiving instruction at the appropriate level of challenge.
Middle: Grades 6-8
– J.L. Newbern grade 8 teachers showed a 10% decrease in beginning level learners with a 3% increase in developing and a 6% increase in proficient learners.
– Valdosta Middle grade 8 teachers showed a 9% decrease in beginning level learners with an 8% increase in proficient learners.
Dr. David Coles, assistant superintendent of teaching & learning & K-12 social studies, presented data created by LaTonya Mitchell, director of K-12 mathematics curriculum.
Based on data presented, elementary went from 25.15% in 2019 to 27.4% in 2022; middle went from 22.10% in 2019 to 24.44% in 2022; high school went from 33.01% in 2019 to 35.02% in 2022.
Elementary
– S.L. Mason grade 4 teachers decreased the percentages of developing level learners in all three administrations of the test.
– J.L. Lomax grade 4 teachers showed an 11% decrease in beginning level learners with a 13% increase in proficient level learners.
– Pinevale grade 5 teachers showed a consistent 3% increase proficient level learners in each administration as they decreased the percentages of developing level learners.
– Sallas Mahone grade 3 and grade 4 teachers showed a slight increase in distinguished level learners in all three administrations.
– W.G. Nunn grade 4 and grade 5 teachers decreased the percentages of developing level learners in all three administration of the test.
Middle School
– J.L. Newbern grade 8 teachers showed decreases in the percentages of beginning level learners in all three administrations.
– Valdosta Middle grade 6 and 7 teachers showed increases in the percentages of proficient level learners in all three administrations. For all three administrations, eighth-grade teachers increased in distinguished level learners as they decreased in beginning level learners.
After a lengthy discussion where some school board members raised concerns that higher percentages of improvement are needed, Coles reassured the board the school administration is working with teachers and students to ensure students have the necessary help to grasp learning concepts.
The school board approved Valdosta High School Speech and Debate Team's trip to Kentucky for national debate competition.
Pamela Childress, VHS speech and debate coach, said 11 qualifying students will participate in 23 events at nationals.
Valdosta Board of Education regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., April 12, at the superintendent's office, 1204 Williams St.
