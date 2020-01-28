VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education voted Tuesday night to not bring back Valdosta High School football coach Alan Rodemaker next year.
While the recommendation was made to keep the coach, it did not pass during the school board meeting.
School board members who voted in favor of keeping Rodemaker were Kelly Wilson, Stacy Bush, Trey Sherwood and Tad Moseley. Those opposed were Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.