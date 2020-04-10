Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 74F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 10, 2020 @ 1:53 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education will meet by video conference, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, school officials said. The meeting may be viewed by Facebook Live from the Valdosta City Schools FaceBook page.
