VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education strategic planning committee will meet 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the superintendent's office, 1204 Williams St., city school officials said in a statement.
City school board strategic planning committee meets
Tags
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Valdosta to lose two more mall stores
- Sheriff: Lowndes deputy fired for violating use of force policy
- Three people kidnapped during Valdosta car theft
- Faith leaders want Valdosta mayor recalled, VPD officer off police force
- Lake Park woman, Madison man among the dead in Fla. accident
- Motor March: Lowndes teachers want to be heard
- Lowndes delays school start
- Lowndes COVID-19-related deaths increase
- Lowndes reports 151 new COVID-19 cases overnight
- Families in Exile: Georgia disability services system underfunded
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.