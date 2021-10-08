Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 83F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 8, 2021 @ 1:05 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the superintendent's office, 1204 Williams St.
The meeting will be live-streamed through the Valdosta City Schools Facebook page, school officials said in a statement.
