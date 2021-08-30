Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: August 30, 2021 @ 1:54 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the superintendent's office.
The meeting will be lived streamed through the Valdosta City Schools Facebook page, school officials said in a statement.
